SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 9%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shot up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.16. 81,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,764,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

