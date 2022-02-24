Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.41

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 78358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,650,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

