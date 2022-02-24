Serge Saxonov Sells 551 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

