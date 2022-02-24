Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Reaches $247.62 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $247.62 million and approximately $107.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00108319 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.