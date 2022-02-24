Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Severn Trent in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

STRNY stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

