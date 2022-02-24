SF Capital Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $69,936.43 and approximately $71.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

