SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.48

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 63755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

