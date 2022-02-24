SharedStake (SGT) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $5,216.75 and $1,124.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

