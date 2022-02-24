Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.12), with a volume of 49732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.37. The company has a market cap of £19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

In other news, insider David Williams acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($239,018.09). Also, insider Phil Higgins bought 4,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £4,905 ($6,670.75).

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

