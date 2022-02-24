Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,952.80 ($26.56). 28,720,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,198,360. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £149.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.