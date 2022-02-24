Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 3,649,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

