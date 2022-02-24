Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.37

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 146136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

