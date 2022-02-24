Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.23

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.23 and traded as high as $53.16. Shell shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 3,804,452 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

