Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 10960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

