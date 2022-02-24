Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 10960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
