SHIELD Market Cap Achieves $117,799.98 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $117,799.98 and $166.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.81 or 0.06865867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.00790351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00069410 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00385780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00214061 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

