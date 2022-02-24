Shield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $343,609.85 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $343,609.85 and $1,015.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

