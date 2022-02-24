Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.10

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 155123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

