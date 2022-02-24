Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) were down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

