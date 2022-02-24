Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.24. 2,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.