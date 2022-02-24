SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.96

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 192066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

