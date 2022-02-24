Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 313,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

