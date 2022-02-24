SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.85. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3,620 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.