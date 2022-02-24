SIGNA Sports United (SSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

SSU traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

