Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 16,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $19.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
