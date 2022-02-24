Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 16,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

