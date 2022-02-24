Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 353,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

