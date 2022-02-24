Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.21

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

