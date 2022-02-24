Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) received a C$6.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.72. 380,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$835.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.71.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $219,839.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

