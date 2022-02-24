Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
