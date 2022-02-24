Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Simulations Plus worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 178,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 44.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

SLP opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.60 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951 in the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

