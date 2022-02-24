Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of -49.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 1,660,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,020. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

