Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SBGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,906. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

