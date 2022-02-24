SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $28.42 million and $2.15 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

