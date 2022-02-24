SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.38 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $89.01 million and $7.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00034149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00109506 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

