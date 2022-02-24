Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)
