Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

NYSE SIX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

