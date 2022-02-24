Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 3,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

