SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.11

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $341.50 million and $27.34 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,216,225,835 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

