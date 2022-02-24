Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

