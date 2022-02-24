Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

