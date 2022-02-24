Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$30.26 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$46,361.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -75 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($2,775). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,920 shares of company stock worth $492,407.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

