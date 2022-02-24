Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $16,357,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

