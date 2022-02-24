Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SNBR opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

