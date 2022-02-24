SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 4,667,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.