SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 4,667,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SM Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.