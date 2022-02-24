Small Love Potion (SLP) Hits Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00109870 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

