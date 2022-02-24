SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

2/17/2022 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$33.50.

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,247. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

