Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,599.36 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,599.36 and approximately $19,921.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00068630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

