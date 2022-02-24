Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,508,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.