Smaugs NFT Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $107,204.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.