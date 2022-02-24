Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,540 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $828.25.
Shares of SNN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 50,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.