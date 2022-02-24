Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,540 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $828.25.

Shares of SNN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 50,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

