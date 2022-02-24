Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.